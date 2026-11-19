Activities-banned Awami League holds protest march in Gopalganj with machetes, hockey sticks
Several hundred leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, and its affiliated organisations, along with the banned Chhatra League, staged protests on the Dhaka–Khulna Highway in the Ghonapara area of Gopalganj today, Thursday.
They were carrying locally made weapons, including machetes, hockey sticks, Chinese axes and logi-boitha (traditional bamboo poles and oars).
People began gathering in the Ghonapara area from Thursday morning, despite the rain. Around 11:00 am, they staged protests on the highway carrying locally made weapons. Pickets were also seen at places where trees had been felled and placed across the road to block it.
At intervals, processions carrying locally made weapons were seen in various areas, including Dola Pump and the town’s launch terminal. There was virtually no movement of ordinary people on the roads apart from the picketers.
Tree trunks blocking roads at entrances to the town
From Thursday morning, tree trunks were placed across various roads in Gopalganj town, creating obstacles. As a result, vehicular movement was almost completely halted. Many people were seen walking to their destinations in the rain.
Light rain had been falling in Gopalganj since early morning. On Thursday morning, the roads and streets in Sadar were almost deserted. There was little movement of ordinary people. Those who had gone out for urgent needs or to attend their offices, however, could not find any vehicles.
During an on-site visit at around 8:00 am, it was seen that tree trunks had been placed across the entrance to the town from the Ghonapara intersection on the Dhaka–Khulna Highway, creating an obstruction.
Until 9:30 am, almost all shops and business establishments in the town remained closed. The fresh produce market had been open since morning, and a few shops selling essential commodities were seen operating.
At least three tree trunks were lying across the road in the Neela Math area, beyond Gopalganj Science and Technology University. At one location, several people were seen setting tyres on fire and protesting while carrying machetes and other locally made weapons. Tree trunks had also been placed at Hospital Mor and Circuit House Mor.
Banned Awami League sets fire to Tungipara Police Station after making announcements over loudspeakers
At Char Gobra, on the Khulna–Dhaka Highway near the entrance to Gopalganj after crossing the Madhumati River, tree trunks had also been placed across the road, creating an obstruction. Local sources said Jubo League leaders and activists had taken up positions there. No one could even pass through the area on foot.
Shops closed, vehicle movement limited
No vehicles were seen moving on the highway. Although a small number of battery-powered three-wheelers, vans and rickshaws were operating inside the town, their movement was limited to short stretches of road between one obstruction and another. As a result, passengers had to get off after travelling a short distance and then board another van or battery-powered three-wheeler.
Several people were walking from the Neela Math area towards Ghonapara. Two women among them said they worked at Gopalganj Eye Hospital. They were travelling from the town to their workplace but had to walk in the rain because they could not find any transport.
Shops closed, vehicle movement limited
No vehicles were seen moving on the highway. Although a small number of battery-powered three-wheelers, vans and rickshaws were operating inside the town, their movement was limited to short stretches of road between one obstruction and another. As a result, passengers had to get off after travelling a short distance and then board another van or battery-powered three-wheeler.
Several people were walking from the Neela Math area towards Ghonapara. Two women among them said they worked at Gopalganj Eye Hospital. They were travelling from the town to their workplace but had to walk in the rain because they could not find any transport.
A group of people had taken up positions at the Ghonapara intersection since morning. At around 9:15 am, two people were seen tied to the railing of the roundabout on allegations of theft.
The leaders of the banned Awami League and banned Chhatra League who had taken up positions there alleged that several vehicles, including ambulances travelling along the highway, had been subjected to theft and robbery the previous night. They said the incidents were bringing disrepute to the area. That was why the suspects had been detained.
Until 9:30 am, almost all shops and business establishments in the town remained closed. The fresh produce market had been open since morning, and a few shops selling essential commodities were seen operating. There was also no attendance at educational institutions. The presence of people on the roads and streets was similarly very low.
More than 150 goods-laden vehicles stranded
Since Wednesday night, more than 150 goods-laden vehicles have been stranded at two filling stations along the Gopalganj section of the Dhaka–Khulna Highway. Since 10:00 pm, various vehicles, including trucks, covered vans and pickup trucks, have been stuck in the Dola Pump area of Charpathalia in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. The entire highway has been completely blocked because tree trunks, trees and electric poles have been placed at intervals along the road.
Since Wednesday evening, trees beside the road have been cut down and placed across the highway at various locations in the Gopalganj section of the Dhaka–Khulna Highway, creating obstructions.
Leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations used machinery to cut down trees beside the road and drop them onto the highway. At several locations, tyres and tree trunks were set on fire.
Mohammad Ali, who was travelling in a dump truck carrying stone from Sylhet to Katakhali in Bagerhat, became stranded in the Dola Pump area. He told Prothom Alo that he had set out from Sylhet on Tuesday evening and stopped overnight at Mohakhali in Dhaka on Wednesday. After resuming his journey, he entered Gopalganj at around 9:00 pm.
Mohammad Ali said that the road had been blocked with felled trees at Muksudpur, but they were allowed to pass after the protesters saw that his vehicle was loaded. Further ahead, an electric pole had been placed across the road at Ujalpur, but they were allowed to pass there as well. He also crossed the obstruction near the Police Lines. However, when he reached Dola Pump at around 10:00 pm, he could not proceed any further. Trees had been placed across the road there, completely blocking it.
Mohammad Tuhin, the driver of another truck carrying stone, said that the Madhumati River, which marks the boundary of Bagerhat, was only a few kilometres from where they were stranded. Several people took Tk 500 from him, promising to help his truck cross that stretch of road. Later, he could no longer find them. Several other truck and pickup drivers made similar allegations.