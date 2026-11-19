Several hundred leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, and its affiliated organisations, along with the banned Chhatra League, staged protests on the Dhaka–Khulna Highway in the Ghonapara area of Gopalganj today, Thursday.

They were carrying locally made weapons, including machetes, hockey sticks, Chinese axes and logi-boitha (traditional bamboo poles and oars).

People began gathering in the Ghonapara area from Thursday morning, despite the rain. Around 11:00 am, they staged protests on the highway carrying locally made weapons. Pickets were also seen at places where trees had been felled and placed across the road to block it.

At intervals, processions carrying locally made weapons were seen in various areas, including Dola Pump and the town’s launch terminal. There was virtually no movement of ordinary people on the roads apart from the picketers.