Banned BCL members stage show of force with machetes and axes in Tungipara, bar photographers
Activists of the Awami League and Jubo League, whose activities are banned, and the banned Chhatra League have been staging demonstrations at various points along the Gopalganj-Tungipara road since Wednesday morning, carrying locally made weapons, including machetes and Chinese axes.
They have blocked the road at six points by felling trees and placing bamboo poles across it, bringing traffic to a halt.
At around 11: 30 AM today, in Tungipara’s Patgati market, it was observed that leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League were demonstrating with weapons like machetes and Chinese axes.
From 8 AM to 12 PM, this reporter visited the areas of Gimadanga and Kushli on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road from Patgati market on a motorcycle.
The distance from Patgati to Gimadanga is approximately three kilometers, and the Kushli area is about six kilometers away from Patgati. Similar to Patgati, leaders and activists were also demonstrating with roadblocks in Gimadanga and Kushli.
While photography of the roadblocks was allowed, banned Chhatra League members obstructed journalists from taking pictures of the demonstration with local weapons.
At Patgati market, conversations with some youth involved in the roadblock took place. These individuals hold positions in various committees of the banned Chhatra League in Tungipara Upazila. On the condition of anonymity, one young man said that they are in the field to implement the ''lockdown'' programme of 19 November.
No members of law enforcement were seen in these three areas. The road has been blocked in Khaleqbazar, Singipara, and Malekbazar areas on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road.
Earlier, on Tuesday evening, leaders and activists of the Awami League and banned Chhatra League attacked and set fire to Tungipara police station. They burned nine police vehicles and 15 motorcycles inside the police premises. On the same night, the banned party leaders and activists set fire to the house of Gopalganj-3 constituency Member of Parliament SM Zilani. A BGB vehicle was also set on fire.
According to multiple local sources, several members of the banned Chhatra League involved in police attacks and arson incidents were arrested by the police on Tuesday evening from the surrounding areas of Tungipara Upazila Parishad premises. A police team led by Officer in Charge (OC) Imranul Kabir conducted the operation. During this time, several local youths playing carrom in a shop were also arrested and taken away on motorcycles by the police.
Multiple related sources say that even though the local people demanded the release of the detained individuals, the police took them to the police station. Later, the police conducted a search operation in the area of Gate No. 1 of Bangabandhu's mausoleum after arriving there on Tuesday evening. On the other hand, in a call for the release of the detained youths, announcements were made via loudspeakers from several local mosques to gather people in the evening. At one stage, leaders and activists of the Awami League took out a protest rally with local weapons in the Patgati bus stand area.
Local multiple sources say that there was a message conveyed to the police that if the detained leaders and activists were released on Tuesday evening, there would be no protest. However, at one stage, a clash occurred between the police and the banned Chhatra League leaders and activists. To control the situation, the police fired sound grenades and rubber bullets. The protesters became more enraged as a result.
At that time, the protesters announced that they would besiege the police station if the detained leaders and activists were not released. Afterward, around seven in the evening, they headed towards Tungipara police station. Subsequently, the leaders and activists vandalised and set fire to the police station. During this attack, nine police vehicles and 15 motorcycles inside the station were set ablaze. To save their lives, police personnel left the station.
Arson and looting
After the attack on the police station, on Tuesday night, protesters marched towards the house of Member of Parliament SM Jilani. They initially vandalised various parts of the house and later set it on fire.
Alongside SM Jilani's house, fires were also set to the homes of Jihadul Islam, General Secretary of the Municipal BNP, and Shahid Imam, President of the Upazila Krishak Dal.
SM Jilani's brother, Haidar Ali, told Prothom Alo, "Around eight o'clock last night, four to five hundred leaders and activists of the Awami League-Jubo League and the Chhatra League came in a procession to the house. They first vandalised and looted the house before setting it on fire."
Haidar Ali said that the attackers took gold jewelry, including ten tolas from his younger sister and eight tolas from his niece. Additionally, various items such as five refrigerators, televisions, fans, and ovens were looted. Later, gasoline was poured to set the house on fire after vandalising it.