Activists of the Awami League and Jubo League, whose activities are banned, and the banned Chhatra League have been staging demonstrations at various points along the Gopalganj-Tungipara road since Wednesday morning, carrying locally made weapons, including machetes and Chinese axes.

They have blocked the road at six points by felling trees and placing bamboo poles across it, bringing traffic to a halt.

At around 11: 30 AM today, in Tungipara’s Patgati market, it was observed that leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League were demonstrating with weapons like machetes and Chinese axes.

From 8 AM to 12 PM, this reporter visited the areas of Gimadanga and Kushli on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road from Patgati market on a motorcycle.

The distance from Patgati to Gimadanga is approximately three kilometers, and the Kushli area is about six kilometers away from Patgati. Similar to Patgati, leaders and activists were also demonstrating with roadblocks in Gimadanga and Kushli.

While photography of the roadblocks was allowed, banned Chhatra League members obstructed journalists from taking pictures of the demonstration with local weapons.