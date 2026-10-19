When will Secretariat move to new site, what will happen to current premises?

The Cabinet approved the proposal to relocate the Secretariat at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday afternoon. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani announced the decision at a press conference in the evening. Earlier, the government had taken an in-principle decision to relocate the Secretariat at a meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Public Works Department and the Department of Architecture attended that meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The following day, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works wrote to the Planning Commission, requesting that a project to relocate the Secretariat be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). The Cabinet’s approval has now taken the initiative a step further.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani said, “The main proposal has been approved, and we have been instructed to proceed with further assessments and reviews. We are aiming to complete the project by 2029. Cost estimates are now being prepared.”