Chhatra League accused of mugging and extortion too

A review of the various criminal incidents that took place in the six years from January 2017 to February this year at Dhaka University, reveals that most of these incidents included beating up residential hall students for not attending Chhatra League events between 2017 and 2018, picking up and torturing students on allegations of their being involved in Shibir politics, and attacking political opponents. Towards the end of 2018, incidents of mugging and extortion began to increase.

On 23 January 2018, various left-leaning student organisations, under the banner of 'students against repression', broke into the office Dhaka University's vice chancellor and laid siege to the VC Md Akhteruzzaman. Chhatra League men later came, beat them up and rescued the vice chancellor. At least 40 of the demonstrators had been injured in the incident. On 22 October that year, Chhatra League activists Nafiur Rahman, Abir Hasan and Kamrul Hasan were arrested in a case of snatching at the Ramna Kali Mandir area. On 14 December the same year five Chhatra League men, including BCL leader Akhtaruzzaman, picked up two persons from the central Shaheed Minar area and demanded ransom from their families.

Leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Muktijoddha Mancha on 22 December 2019 turned the lights off in the room of the DUCSU leader at the time, Nurul Huq, in the DUCSU Bhaban and beat him and his associates mercilessly.

The campus was closed in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid pandemic. At that time, allegations of mugging and extortion arose against the deputy office secretary of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit Chhatra League, Aktarul Karim. He became known as the 'King of the Udyan' because of his misdeeds. He was arrested in July 2021 when he beat up someone and injured him seriously. He was later expelled from both the university and from Chhatra League.

Central Chhatra League on 12 February this year expelled 15 leaders and activists of its Dhaka University unit for their involvement in mugging, assault, harassment, extortion and other offences. Five of them were expelled from the university as well. On the same day, general secretary of Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall Chhatra League, Imdadul Hasan alias Sohag, was dropped from the university unit of the organisation on charges of extortion.

Even after all these measures, on 16 February Chhatra League leaders Mohaimunul Islam and Rajib Islam were arrested while forcefully collecting toll money from persons at the Ekushey Boi Mela (book fair) at Suhrawardy Udyan, in the guise of police.