Tk 4.3b down the drain as factory, lab left unused with no workers, scientists

A government owned factory for production of animal feed was inaugurated in Dhaka’s Savar on 19 January, 2023. While inaugurating the factory, the then livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said Bangladesh would no longer need to import nutritious feed for cattle as the factory starts operation.

The former minister has now gone into hiding. The factory was operated only for a day, when the minister inaugurated it. When the factory will run again or whether it will be run ever is now uncertain but Tk 330 million has already been spent on the project.

Livestock department has constructed the factory under ‘Artificial Insemination Activities Extension and Embryo Transfer Technology Implementation Project’ (3rd phase). Although modern buildings were constructed and machinery of German technology were procured, no manpower was recruited in the factory. The project did not have any proposal of manpower recruitment. As a result, the factory constructed at huge expense is lying idle.

Not only the factory, the full and five mini laboratories have been constructed under the project. These also remain unused with manpower recruited.

Waste of public money does not just end here. In 21 years, projects were undertaken in three phases for embryo transfer of cattle. Despite construction of infrastructure and procurement of machinery, no embryo was transferred. Towards the last stage of the third phase, embryo transfer was removed from the project. The project was aimed at embryo transfer of high breed cattle to cows of domestic farms to increase the meat and milk production.

The project was undertaken at Tk 5.83 billion in three phases. Of the amount, a total of Tk 4.33 billion was spent in the third phase run between 2016 and June in 2024. The third phase of the project is yet to yield any benefit. The whole fund was covered by taxpayers’ money. However, instead of decreasing, the meat price has reached Tk 700-780 per kg and milk price crossed Tk 90 per litre.

This correspondent went to livestock department’s director general Mohammad Reyazul Haque on 17 December to know what the authorities are planning with the factory and the labs. He suggested talking with Jasim Uddin, the last director of the project.

Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the whole project had been handed over to the livestock department last June. The officials concerned will now start operation of these facilities.

The project director has no duties after handing over the project, he added.