Latifur Rahman’s fourth death anniversary today

Today, 1 July, marks the fourth death anniversary of Latifur Rahman, founding chairman of the Transcom Group, one of the leading business conglomerates of the country.

He breathed his last on this day in 2020 at his home in Chiora of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla.

Latifur Rahman was known at home and abroad for his ethical business practices. He was a legendary figure for doing business with integrity and ethics. On 7 May 2012, Latifur Rahman was awarded the prestigious Oslo Business for Peace Award by the Norway-based Business for Peace Foundation, Oslo. He was awarded with this honour as a socially responsible and fair business leader in the sector. He received several national and international accolades as an honest and successful entrepreneur.

Latifur Rahman also played a pivotal role in establishing news media with independent editorial policy and founded the Bangla daily Prothom Alo and English daily The Daily Star.