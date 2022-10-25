Severe water-logging in Dhaka outcome of unplanned megaprojects: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blamed the government’s unplanned mega projects for the waterlogging in parts of the capital and the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the wake of heavy rains caused by cyclone Sitrang, reports news agency UNB.

“This is the result of unplanned mega projects and mega development. This waterlogging has been caused due to their (government’s) mega projects,” Fakhrul said during the founding anniversary programme of the Daily Nayadiganta at its Motijheel office.

Fakhrul said that the road from the airport to Gazipur is no longer passable due to the rains caused by cyclone Sitrang.