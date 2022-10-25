Severe water-logging in Dhaka outcome of unplanned megaprojects: Fakhrul

“It was very difficult for me to come to here today (Tuesday) as the Uttara road was closed. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner issued a circular not to use that road,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the DMP requested commuters to avoid the route from Khilkhet through Uttara to Gazipur due to a long tailback triggered by waterlogging at points where the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been going on for 10 years.
Uttara traffic department of the DMP issued an alert, saying that heavy rain induced by cyclone Sitrang has caused waterlogging at different points in Gazipur on Dhaka-Mymensingh road.
Fakhrul said the nation is passing through a terrible time as the government has obliterated democracy by snatching people’s rights.
He said, they participated in the great liberation war in 1971 with the goal of establishing a democratic Bangladesh and to ensure people’s rights.
The BNP leader bemoaned that Awami League has first destroyed the spirit of the liberation war in 1975 by establishing a one-party rule, snatching away people’s democratic rights, and shutting down newspapers.
“In the same way, they have again snatched away the people’s rights. We have to overcome this situation with great patience, with great courage and we have to win.”
He said the current constitution should be amended further to materialise the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of the liberation war.
The BNP leader said the ruling party has annulled the caretaker government provision, which had been introduced for ensuring a way for the peaceful transfer of power, by amending the constitution. “So, this system must be restored by amending the constitution.
“We’ll constitute a constitutional commission if we can win the polls with the people’s mandate. We’ll scrap all the undemocratic and anti-people things that have been incorporated in the constitution… We’ll try to come up with a truly time-befitting constitution based on what the people need,” Fakhrul said.
The BNP leader said he thinks the current constitution of the country has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. “The constitution should be based on what the people of this country want.”
Fakhrul urged the journalists to play a role in turning Bangladesh into a very progressive country, creating an environment for exercising freedom of expression and free thought and ensuring equality and justice in the true sense.
“Continue the role that you have played in the past to make Bangladesh a welfare state with justice and humane values,” he said.