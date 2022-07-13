Solar power in schools: PM Hasina’s directive goes unheeded for seven years

It has been more than seven years since the prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities to install rooftop solar power system in all schools across the country. The order is yet to see the light.

An official document, obtained by the news agency UNB, shows that the prime minister issued an order on 9 April, 2015 to the power authorities to bring country’s all schools under solar power system.

Following the order, the power division of the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources asked all the six power distribution companies to take initiative to implement the order.