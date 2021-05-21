83 eminent citizens demand unconditional release of Rozina Islam

A statement has been issued by 83 eminent citizens of the country, demanding bail and the unconditional release of Prothom Alo's senior reporter Rozina Islam in the case filed by the health ministry.

They said in the statement, "We strongly demand that the immediate withdrawal of the motivated case against Rozina Islam, her unconditional release, an inquiry into those response for harassing her and for them to be brought to book."

They said that everyone including the civil society had hoped that she would have been granted bail on Thursday in consideration of the sensitive nature of the incident, the citizen's right to bail and the question of justice. However, the decision on bail order was fixed for Sunday. The eminent citizens said, "The delay by the court in taking a decision regarding Rozina's bail that disappointed and angered us."

They said that all the charges in the case against Rozina were bailable and if she had been granted bail, there would have been no obstacle to the next hearing of the case.