Highest temperature recorded in 9 years

The temperature in Dhaka city has decreased slightly today, Monday.

However, the country today recorded the highest temperature, at 43 degrees Celsius, in Ishwardi of Pabna in nine years.

According to the meteorology department, people are not getting relief from discomfort for the time being though the temperature has decreased in some places following the rise of humidity in the air.

On the other hand, the breeze is turning humid, protecting lips from becoming chapped and the skin from discomfort.