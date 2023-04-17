Highest temperature recorded in 9 years

The temperature in Dhaka city has decreased slightly today, Monday.
However, the country today recorded the highest temperature, at 43 degrees Celsius, in Ishwardi of Pabna in nine years.
According to the meteorology department, people are not getting relief from discomfort for the time being though the temperature has decreased in some places following the rise of humidity in the air.
On the other hand, the breeze is turning humid, protecting lips from becoming chapped and the skin from discomfort.
The highest temperature on Sunday in Jashore and Chuadanga was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius. Today, Monday, the temperature in Ishwardi reached 43 degrees Celsius, which is the highest in nine years. Before that on 21 May in 2014, Chuadanga saw the highest temperature, 43.2 degrees Celsius.
The temperature has started decreasing from today, Monday, after rising steadily for the last ten days. The temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius today, which was 40.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Meteorologist Shahanaz Sultana told Prothom Alo that "43 degrees Celsius is the highest temperature since 2014. The temperature is likely to decrease in some places of the country tomorrow (Tuesday). But the heatwave would continue. People will suffer as the humidity in the air will rise."
Four districts of the country saw the temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. As the clouds entered the skies of Rangpur and Sylhet, the intensity of heatwave has decreased slightly. It will drop further tomorrow.