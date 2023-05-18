Taqsem sets up WASA admin to display his power, chairman alleges

The managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Taqsem A Khan has turned the organisation into a den of irregularities, waste and corruption and runs the WASA in an autocratic style as if it is his personal property, WASA chairman Gholam Mostofa alleged.

Taqsem Khan has long been treating the WASA board with contempt and that has reached a height, the chairman alleged.

Gholam Mostofa, the chairman of Dhaka WASA board, made these allegations in a written complaint to the local government ministry on Wednesday, about Taqsem A Khan’s non-cooperation with the WASA board, his misconduct, and violation of the WASA Act 1996.

In the written complaint, the chairman said that internally Dhaka WASA was in a pitiful state. Anyone raising their voice against the managing director, was removed from their job. The MD sets aside millions of taka from the budget of Dhaka WASA in various ways and spends outside the budget allocation at will. MD Taqsem A Khan has set up the administration as per his will to display his power.