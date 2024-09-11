Anti-state elements spread misinformation on extremism: RAB

Anti-crime elite force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a statement, today said an anti-state vested quarter is spreading misinformation against the force, saying that this evil force is trying to deteriorate the law and order situation across the country.

"Bangladesh is a country of peace and harmony...All the people of the country, irrespective of race, religion, caste and party, celebrate all the festivals and events peacefully. RAB is committed to identify the criminal gangs involved in extremism and take strict legal action as well," a RAB media wing press release said.