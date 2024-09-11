Anti-state elements spread misinformation on extremism: RAB
Anti-crime elite force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a statement, today said an anti-state vested quarter is spreading misinformation against the force, saying that this evil force is trying to deteriorate the law and order situation across the country.
"Bangladesh is a country of peace and harmony...All the people of the country, irrespective of race, religion, caste and party, celebrate all the festivals and events peacefully. RAB is committed to identify the criminal gangs involved in extremism and take strict legal action as well," a RAB media wing press release said.
It said the director general (DG) of the RAB has ordered all of its units (battalions) to take strict legal actions without giving any concession to militancy, fanaticism and evil quarters, involved in destroying the existing communal harmony throughout the country.
RAB force is continuing its strict surveillance to ensure that the members of militant outfits, released on bail, cannot engage in any further militant activities.
"If someone released on bail gets involved in any sorts of criminal activities or militancy further without returning to normal life, RAB will nab them and bring them under the law," the release added.
The elite force will continue to maintain a 'Zero Tolerance' stance in combating militancy across the country," it said.