PM Hasina leaves Saudi Arabia for home

The flight is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka around 8:00 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, on 5 November, the prime minister arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah and performed Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

On the same day, she left Madinah and arrived in Makkah where the prime minister performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) after Esha prayers.