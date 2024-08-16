Interim government: Four new advisors sworn-in
Four more advisors have taken oath to join the 17-member interim government led by chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of the new advisors at the Bangabhaban today, Friday, afternoon. Cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain moderated the oath taking ceremony.
The new advisers are - economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of students-led mass uprising on 5 August, an interim government was formed making Dr. Muhammad Yunus the chief advisor on 8 August.
After the oath of the four new advisors the number of advisors in the interim government increases to 21 now. The new advisors have not been given charge of any ministry yet.
Chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus has taken charge of 24 ministries and departments including the cabinet division, ministry of defence, ministry of education, ministry of road transport and bridges, ministry of food, ministry of agriculture, ministry of public administration and ministry of commerce.
Among other advisors, responsibility of the ministry of finance and planning has been given to Saleh Uddin Ahmed, home ministry to Brig. Gen. (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, ministry of law to professor Asif Nazrul, ministry of commerce to Adilur Rahman Khan, ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives to Hasan Arif, ministry of foreign affairs to Md Touhid Hossain, ministry of environment, forest and climate change to Syeda Rizwana Hasan, ministry of social welfare to Sharmeen Murshid, ministry of liberation war affairs to Faruk-e-Azam, ministry of Chittagong hill tracts affairs to Supradip Chakma, ministry of primary and mass education to Bidhan Ranjan Roy, ministry of religious affairs to AFM Khalid Hasan, ministry of fisheries and livestock to Farida Akhter, ministry of health and family welfare to Noorjahan Begum, ministries of posts, telecommunication and information technology to Md Nahid Islam and the ministry of youth and sports has been given to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan.