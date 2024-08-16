Interim government: Four new advisors sworn-in

Four more advisors have taken oath to join the 17-member interim government led by chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of the new advisors at the Bangabhaban today, Friday, afternoon. Cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain moderated the oath taking ceremony.

The new advisers are - economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.