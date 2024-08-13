Interim govt must integrate aspirations, reality and competent leadership

Prothom Alo :

Debapriya Bhattacharya

Bangladesh's economy is not in a good shape. The interim government can draw up a white paper on the state of the economy. What the government can do, how much can it do, depends on the tenure of the interim government. If a white paper is prepared, this will serve as a road map to overcome this situation. This white paper will serve two purposes - one is to work as a base for the situation, and the other, history. In drawing up the white paper, alongside examining the facts and figures, discussions can be held with the main stakeholders.

Through this process of dialogue, scope will be created for democratic participation in the matter of policy review and guidelines. It will lend a sort of democratic basis to formulating policy. If the government for any reason does not do this, then the professional citizens must come forward. I feel such a white paper will serve as an advisory document. It is not to bind the government. It is needed for the government to take on the authority or responsibility. If the government doesn't do it, then CPD should do it along with financial, commercial and other institutions. But it should not take more than a month to do this, one and a half months at the most. Even if it does nothing else, the white paper will remain as a record.