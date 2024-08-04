The opportunity for state repairs has come again

Prothom Alo :

Syed Manzoorul Islam

Syed Manzoorul Islam: The situation certainly could have been tackled very easily. The movement was not just about jobs in government service to be based on meritocracy. It was a matter of long pent up anger and frustration. We have had economic development, but inequality has increased. There is widespread poverty at the marginal level. The channels for free thinking have been blocked for the students in the universities. They have no way to express any dissenting views. The instinctive qualities and expressions that make youth indomitable were neglected. And so there were all indications that their agitation could go out of hand at one point, but the government leadership made no effort to read that correctly. So, primarily the fault lies with the government.

But the blame for the destruction that took place also lies with the political parties that used the protests of the youth as a shield in their fight against the government. But it was inevitable that these parties would grab such an opportunity. Why did the government fail to grasp that?