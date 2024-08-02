Youth write a new chapter of politics

With the Internet blacked out in order to obstruct the free flow of information and telephonic communication near to impossible, the expatriate Bangladeshi's who slog hard to keep the wheels of Bangladesh's economy turning, who build the foundation of the development tale, spent days of angst. Their days were spent worrying on how their loved ones were doing, whether they were even alive. That worry continues.

Never before in the 35 years of my expatriate life have I seen or heard Bangladeshis here contacting each other so much, so distraught and alarmed. While many of them could watch Bangladeshi television channels at home, they were well aware of the insubstantiality of the news reports of these channels. After all, the news they get from the international news media tells a different story. Despite the difference in language, they people have managed to overcome these differences and scoop up the actual news, to discern between true and false.

The role of Bangladesh's news media, the television channels in particularly, from the standpoint of journalistic ethics, had been a matter of study for researchers and academics. But now not just the people of the country, but those abroad too understand this.

Those is power perhaps thought that if communication with the whole world could be severed, a single narrative would be accepted by the people around the globe, expatriate Bangladeshis included. But they were not familiar with the age of globalisation or VPN. They were able to shrink the availability of information by controlling the social media and safe channels of communication, but they cannot claim to have successfully kept Bangladesh away from the rest of the world in an information black hole. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

When meeting the prime minister a few editors of Bangladesh went as far as to commit, "We are prepared to do anything if needed." I have not seen such an example in my long studies as student of communication.