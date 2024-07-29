Analysis
Such hankering for power among journalists is unprecedented
It is the task of the news media to help in building up an analytical, reasonable, inclusive and tolerant society. But Bangladesh's media has been engulfed in political sycophancy. The journalists are stepping into the trap laid out by those in power. Khan Md Rabiul Alam writes about the present state of journalism.
Writer Hasan Azizul Huq had written an article on the illusion of objective journalism. The article is an eye opener to those who are used to viewing journalism as unbiased or objective. See the proclivities of journalists towards power, Hasan Azizul Huq's words come rushing to the mind. He wrote:
"It is nothing short of unfair to expect only journalists to remain fearless, honest and upright while people of all walks of life in the society shamelessly compromise for their livelihood, in fear of their jobs, bowing their heads in subservience at every moment.... Fearless journalism is no isolated exercise. When corruption, nepotism, unemployment, vicious poverty and brutal exploitation enters in the very pores of society, even journalists slip from their moral stance and try to somehow get a good deal." Such an accurate statement, harsh reality.
It is not that journalists slip from their ethics simply for the sake of survival and livelihood. It is a penchant for power that causes them to stumble. The journalists unabashedly strive to build ties with power and the establishment in their mutual interests, creating a sickly reality.
During a meeting held to exchange views with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 24 July, a senior journalist said he was firmly with Sheikh Hasina and was ready to do anything (Prothom Alo, 24 July 2024). This statement clearly exposed the ties of mutual interest between the journalists and power. Editors, senior journalists and heads of news of various news media were present at this event organised by the Editors Guild.
Similarly, journalists of the Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum on 27 July 2024 strongly condemned the killings and arson during the quota reform movement and committed their full support to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's steps to restore normalcy in the country (Prothom Alo, 28 July 2024).
Adulation of power has become a disease in journalism. If journalists are "ready to do anything" or "commit full support for steps taken," then it is difficult to draw a line differentiating the authorities and journalism. Journalism is dispassionate analysis, objective and unbiased reporting.
The basics of journalism is to dig into the details, to fact check, to discern between fact and fiction and to present that objectively. It is the task of the news media to help in building up an analytical, reasonable, inclusive and tolerant society. Democracy requires an informative-rich people's society. How can democracy be established if it is not possible to build up an analytical society? The main task of journalist is to keep an eye of the echelons of power and rule. After all, the use and abuse of power and authority is a matter of public interest.
To many, journalism at present is just an excuse, a means to hold on to wealth and power. The decaying of contemporary journalism is no secret. As Arundhati Roy wrote, The trouble is that once you see it, you can't unsee it." Similarly, once you hear something, you can't un-hear it.
People are watching what journalists do at the hub of power. Bangladesh's journalism is going through a time where no questions are asked. This is a critical question, a question of standards. The ability and the courage to question is vital to journalism. Due to the affinity with power, meaningful questions are not being asked, all that is sprouting forth is a chorus of praise and tribute.
Journalism requires a sense of precision. The basic question or issue must be raises accurately and concisely. The journalists spend excessive time in asking a question, they confuse things, they are not prepared. Coming close to power, a certain class of journalists are simply overcome with obeisance. They sing praises. Or they asked questions to which the answers are already known. When the understanding of journalism is weak, journalists will inevitably shrivel up in the heat of power. Many have thus been finished off.
The press conferences of the prime minister have become perfect examples of the standard and ethics of journalism and the mutual relations with power. One can take it for granted that the journalists who are invited to these sessions are in the good books of the government. They do not ask critical questions. Even then some of the answers are sarcastic, only to be met with appreciative laughter and clapping.
Such hankering for power among journalists is unprecedented. The closer the journalists are coming to power, the deeper they are sinking into quicksand, losing their way. This is purely perfunctory journalist. Looking at it from a different angle, this is attention-seeking journalism. It is more about seeking attention that seeking answers to questions.
This propensity to appease power is not for professional excellence, it is in the interests of individuals, institutions and groups. Other than the state-run media, the ruling class has very adroitly created a loyal private news media sector.
Maintaining principles and standard of journalism today stands as a challenge. Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul said that journalism in the country now is like releasing crocodiles into a pond and then telling the journalists to swim. And it is not that this only happens with oppressive laws, threats, cases and assault.
The government or the state often uses a filter to control the flow of news. This filter comprises certain keywords that are linked to politics, the state and national sentiment. These categories serve as a protective talisman for the ruling coterie. The news-filter imposes a rule of fear on the news media, it shrinks freedom and heightens the self-censorship.
The American theorists Edward S Herman and Noam Chomsky also researched news-filters. This appears prominently in their book, 'Manufacturing Concept: The Political Economy of Mass Media'. The book reveals how people's views are broken down and turned to their favour, creating a sense of acceptance.
Political sycophancy has taken root in Bangladesh's journalism. Journalists are caught up in the trap set by those in power. Journalism has donned a new façade. In the name of various posts and positions, associations and other semblances of journalism, political, business and crony interests are promoted.
In this country too, a news-filer has been put in place under state backing, officially and unofficially. For example, if any development initiative is viewed critically or differently, then one is tarred with the smear of being anti-development. A day labourer's comment is being interpreted as anti-independence sentiments. Criticism of the government is being seen as sedition.
If any news slips through the filter, it is met with threatening glares. The state machinery rushes forward. If takes the loyal journalists and political quarters to its side. If any incident is met with stern admonition, it is quite effective. It helps to filter out many unwelcome questions concerning public interest. This is no problem would are doing journalism in cahoots with power. It is a problem for those who want to question, who want to investigate.
This filtering has contributed to the flourishing of cursory journalism restricted to routine events or the secretariat, and has send investigative journalism plunging downwards. The main benchmark of a country's journalistic excellence is the state of its investigative journalism. If the filtering process is on place, no one wants to take any risk or get embroiled in trouble.
This façade was ostensibly seen as legitimate, because journalists, editors and professors latched on to it. These are no unimportant identities, the faces are not unfamiliar. They sell the narrative of those in power. They have no investigations of their own, no analyses of their own. An so journalism in proximity with power has become a vital means to legitimise power and authority.
In a state where democracy and democratic values have not flourished, where justice, transparency and accountability is limited, freedom of press will shrink. This is only expected. But freedom of press is not a just an illusion.
This group is stands up against mainstream media who try to practice standard journalism. There is a new emergence of cronyism among journalists. Staying close of the corridors of power, they emanate misleading, biased, loud and lengthy narratives, laden with emotion, glamour and arrogance.
Embedded journalism isn't just in the war field, but also under the shelter of populist rule. At a discussion organised by Mass Line Media on the occasion of press freedom day in 2004, a senior discussant asked, what can 'embedded' media be in Bangla?
Someone among the audience raised his hand and said, "Shojyashayee sangbadikota!" (literally meaning 'journalism in bed). The hall broke into laughter. In recent times all sorts of embedded journalism has emerged. This includes accompanying the high-ups on Hajj, foreign trips and press conferences with all pomp and splendour.
Media freedom does not depend on anyone's favour or mercy. Journalism is a people-centric profession, For as long as there are people, this profession will continue to forge ahead. It is the responsibility of all involved in journalism to keep this profession clean, to keep it pure, to take it ahead in its own path, not on the path of those in power.
Journalist and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez write, "Journalism is the best profession in the world." Professional excellence is required to ensure it remains the best.
* Khan Md Rabiul Alam is a communication expert and teacher
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir