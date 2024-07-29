Such hankering for power among journalists is unprecedented

Adulation of power has become a disease in journalism. If journalists are "ready to do anything" or "commit full support for steps taken," then it is difficult to draw a line differentiating the authorities and journalism. Journalism is dispassionate analysis, objective and unbiased reporting.

The basics of journalism is to dig into the details, to fact check, to discern between fact and fiction and to present that objectively. It is the task of the news media to help in building up an analytical, reasonable, inclusive and tolerant society. Democracy requires an informative-rich people's society. How can democracy be established if it is not possible to build up an analytical society? The main task of journalist is to keep an eye of the echelons of power and rule. After all, the use and abuse of power and authority is a matter of public interest.



To many, journalism at present is just an excuse, a means to hold on to wealth and power. The decaying of contemporary journalism is no secret. As Arundhati Roy wrote, The trouble is that once you see it, you can't unsee it." Similarly, once you hear something, you can't un-hear it.

People are watching what journalists do at the hub of power. Bangladesh's journalism is going through a time where no questions are asked. This is a critical question, a question of standards. The ability and the courage to question is vital to journalism. Due to the affinity with power, meaningful questions are not being asked, all that is sprouting forth is a chorus of praise and tribute.



Journalism requires a sense of precision. The basic question or issue must be raises accurately and concisely. The journalists spend excessive time in asking a question, they confuse things, they are not prepared. Coming close to power, a certain class of journalists are simply overcome with obeisance. They sing praises. Or they asked questions to which the answers are already known. When the understanding of journalism is weak, journalists will inevitably shrivel up in the heat of power. Many have thus been finished off.



The press conferences of the prime minister have become perfect examples of the standard and ethics of journalism and the mutual relations with power. One can take it for granted that the journalists who are invited to these sessions are in the good books of the government. They do not ask critical questions. Even then some of the answers are sarcastic, only to be met with appreciative laughter and clapping.

Such hankering for power among journalists is unprecedented. The closer the journalists are coming to power, the deeper they are sinking into quicksand, losing their way. This is purely perfunctory journalist. Looking at it from a different angle, this is attention-seeking journalism. It is more about seeking attention that seeking answers to questions.