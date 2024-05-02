'Space for country’s media shrinking'

The country’s media is facing multifarious challenges as space for media and civil society is shrinking as the laws are being used purposefully due to chance to misuse these.

The state organisations that are supposed to ensure accountability were debilitated due to politicisation.

Speakers at a discussion meeting on ‘World Press Freedom Day’ made these observations. State minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, however, expressed dissent with these observations.

World Press Freedom Day would be observed throughout the world on 3 May. UNESCO Dhaka office, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Article 19 organised the event marking the day at TIB office in city’s Dhanmondi.