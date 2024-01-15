Press freedom: How threatened is it?

The Digital Security Act was then abolished and the Cyber Security Act was enacted in its stead, with a few reduced sentences and tweaks here and there, though basically retaining most of the repressive sections of the two old laws, sometimes with changes in the wording. In the case of ‘offences’ such as defamation, the fine has been increased manifold instead of prison sentence, and some non-bailable sections have been made bailable.

However, from various human rights organisations it has been learnt that at least 6 sections of the new law like sections 17, 19, 27, 30 and 33, have been kept non-bailable. So the law that was created ostensibly to ensure security in the cyber space, is being used more as a threat to constitutionally upheld right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression, and particularly against journalism and investigative journalists.

With the steadily increasing attacks, threats and cases against the media, the right to freedom of the press and expression of views, that is, freedom of speech, has been infringed upon, as a result of which there has been an increase of self censorship in the media houses. While the government has no official prohibition, many media houses refrain from publishing news that may go against the government, political party or corporate establishments, or publish these in carefully clipped versions.

The US Human Rights Report of 2022 claims that Bangladesh’s investigative journalists often allege that their management authorities or their editors often ‘kill’ their investigative reports in fear of ‘pressure’.