Free press: How far back are we going to slide?

The news of Bangladesh sliding two notches down in the World Press Freedom Index from last year is indeed very concerning. In context of the freedom index going downhill for the last couple of years, we were expecting the index to go up this time. Even if that doesn’t happen, at least it wouldn’t slide any further, we had hoped. But the exact opposite happened.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) publishes World Press Freedom Index on 3 May every year, marking the World Press Freedom Day. With a score of 27.64, Bangladesh stands at 165 among 180 countries in the index from 2024. However, Bangladesh was 163rd with the score of 35.31 in the index from 2023. Back in 2022, Bangladesh experienced a huge demotion in the press freedom index. Bangladesh had slid ten notches compared to the previous year.