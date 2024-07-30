The lives must be accounted for

Many of those involved in Chhatra League were also a part of this quota reform movement. After all, how many are guaranteed a secure present and future simply by virtue of joining Chhatra League? At the end of the day, most will have to go in search of jobs.

The country is witnessing growth, but there is no generation of employment. One has to lobby, pay fat sums of money to get a job. The job trade is daunting. There's BCS, but with limited entry due to the quotas. The anti-discrimination student movement was simply trying to change that. There were the teachers' demands on one hand and the students' movement on the other, but the government acted as if it had no time to give ear to such trivial matters. They were too engrossed in "development". Watching all of this unfold, on 6 July I wrote:

"So many universities of the country have come to a standstill because of the movements of the teachers and students, yet the government is impervious. Why? There may be two main reasons. One is that the government may not feel any sense of responsibility towards the country's education and those involved in education. That is why we see lower allocations in the educational sector compared to other countries, lowest teachers' wages, and even the misuse of whatever little allocation is made.

"School teachers sit on the streets for month after month, but the government does not bother to address their demands. In the meantime they come up with a profusion of projects and experiments from schools to universities, forcefully imposing decisions and commercialising these entire system.

"The second reason is that the government does not want teachers and students in the educational institutions, they want goons and spineless creatures. They have been successful in this effort. That is why the halls are rife with terror and the teachers that parrot the government's praise dominate the universities.

"But now even those teachers have taken up a movement, and many of those students are voicing anti-quota slogans. That is because their interests now are being directly affected. These are movements of collective interests. The government will not be able to snap its fingers and use its party lackeys to remove the problem. They will have to discuss the teachers' problem, they will have to shortly take a decision regarding quota reforms. Quota over 10 per cent is not justified. They must ensure that merit, not quota, is the benchmark of qualification."