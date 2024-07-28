Why is the crisis being aggravated by indiscriminate imprisonments?

There are thousands of families other than that of the 75-year-old freedom fighter or the school teacher, who are living in alarm and anxiety. They are worried about their own safety. It is not even possible for everyone to rush around between police station and court.



During the students' movement, clashes and violence had broken out in full swing in Badda, Rampura, Jatrabari, Uttara, Mirpur and Mohammedpur. There were violent clashes between the demonstrators and members of the police force. Most of those who had died or were injured had been hit by bullets.



A BBC Bangla video report regarding the police's arrest drive in Dhaka showed several prison vans arriving at the court area from all around the city at around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. Those inside were crying out, "We are innocent. We were not in the movement. We have been detained for nothing." They included students, workers, children and teenagers.



Men and women thronged around the police vans. Some were trying to get a glimpse of their relations in the vans. One of them said that his brother was a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and had nothing to do with the movement. He had been standing on the roadside watching the chaos. He had been picked up on suspicion. Pictures had been taken by drone from above. They picked up anyone seen in the drone pictures.