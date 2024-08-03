The students have proven us wrong

They have demonstrated for the sake of justice. Their movement has been against the long-standing wrongs they have faced. When a justified and peaceful movement of the students was trivialized, when they were tarred with an objectionable insult, it was then that rebellion burst out in all campuses.

The students made it clear that they wanted no involvement of any political group in their movement. They wanted to carry out their own movement. But the ministers of the government failed to understand their pulse and set Chhatra League upon them.

The government tried to use force to quell the movement, and made one blunder after the other. The biggest mistake was for the Detective Branch of police to take six of the coordinators who were leading the movement, into custody. They were Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nusrat Tabassum.

We are aware that even a convicted person is given treatment in hospital if they fall ill. Yet three of these coordinators were picked up from hospital and taken to the DB office. The other three were picked up from their homes. One of these students was a girl. The ministers and Awami League leaders have children too. Would they be able to accept it if their children were treated in this manner?

From the newspapers were learnt that these six coordinators went on hunger strike for a stretch of 32 hours. In his Facebook status, lawyer Manzur Al Matin wrote, “The 6 coordinators on hunger strike for 32 hours in DC custody. I thought you all had never read Nazrul! How wrong I was!. Each of you are an embodiment of Nazrul! Nazrul carried out a 39-day hunger strike and alone shook the foundations of the British Raj! Yu all are innumerable Nazruls! Who can stop you!”