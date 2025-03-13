UN secretary general Guterres arrives in Dhaka

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Dhaka this afternoon on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

An Emirates flight (EK-586) carrying Guterres landed at Hazrat Shahjalal international Airport (HSIA) at around 4:26 pm on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain received the UN Secretary General at the HSIA when two tiny tots welcome Guterres with flower bouquets.