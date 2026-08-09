PM arrives in Maheshkhali to inspect deep-sea port, meet flood victims
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday arrived at Matarbari in Maheshkhali to inspect the activities of several development projects, including the Matarbari deep-sea port and coal-fired power project.
During the visit, the prime minister will also hand over new houses to flood victims in Banshkhali and Hathazari, meet Allama Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari in Fatikchhari and pay respects at the grave of late Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi in Hathazari.
The helicopter carrying the prime minister landed at a helipad near Matarbari at 10:52 am, said PM's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
State Minister for Energy Aninda Islam Amit received the prime minister at the helipad while Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku accompanied the premier on the helicopter.
Earlier, the prime minister left his Gulshan residence at 8:50 am for Tejgaon Airport and departed for Matarbari by helicopter at 9:15 am.
During his visit to Matarbari, the prime minister will inspect the Matarbari deep-sea port, coal-fired power project and activities of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority.
At 12:30 pm, the prime minister will attend a rehabilitation programme for recent flood victims at the field of Paschim Banshkhali High School and College in Baharchhara Union of Banshkhali.
At 2:00 pm, he will meet Allama Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari at Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Babunagari Madrasah in Fatikchhari.
At 3:15 pm, the prime minister will visit the grave of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi at Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa in Hathazari.
He will take a short break at Hathazari Dak Bungalow at 3:45 pm before attending another rehabilitation programme for recent flood victims at Hathazari Government College ground at 5:00 pm.
At 7:15 pm, the prime minister will attend an organisational meeting at the auditorium of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hotel in Chattogram.
After completing his engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka by a flight from Hazrat Amanat Shah International Airport at 9:30 pm.
The visit marks Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's first trip to Maheshkhali, Fatikchhari and Hathazari after assuming office.