PM arrives in Maheshkhali to inspect deep-sea port, meet flood victims

The helicopter carrying the prime minister landed at a helipad near Matarbari at 10:52 am, said PM's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

State Minister for Energy Aninda Islam Amit received the prime minister at the helipad while Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku accompanied the premier on the helicopter.

Earlier, the prime minister left his Gulshan residence at 8:50 am for Tejgaon Airport and departed for Matarbari by helicopter at 9:15 am.

During his visit to Matarbari, the prime minister will inspect the Matarbari deep-sea port, coal-fired power project and activities of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority.