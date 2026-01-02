Hadi murder: Inqilab Moncho warns of toppling govt if trial isn’t done in 30 days

Inqilab Moncho has announced that it will launch a movement to topple the government if the trial of the killing of martyr Sharif Osman Hadi is not completed within the next 30 working days.

Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber made announcement during a sit-in programme at Shahbagh in the capital around 2:30 pm on Friday.

Earlier, after the Jumma prayers, leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho brought out a protest procession from the Central Mosque of Dhaka University, demanding justice for the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi.