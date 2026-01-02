Hadi murder: Inqilab Moncho warns of toppling govt if trial isn’t done in 30 days
Inqilab Moncho has announced that it will launch a movement to topple the government if the trial of the killing of martyr Sharif Osman Hadi is not completed within the next 30 working days.
Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber made announcement during a sit-in programme at Shahbagh in the capital around 2:30 pm on Friday.
Earlier, after the Jumma prayers, leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho brought out a protest procession from the Central Mosque of Dhaka University, demanding justice for the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi.
The procession passed through the Dhaka University Central Library, moved past the Raju Memorial Sculpture, and ended at Shahbagh, where Abdullah Al Jaber addressed the gathering.
After his speech, Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists began a sit-in at Shahbagh, halting traffic on a side of the Shahbagh intersection.
Inqilab Moncho has been carrying out programmes at Shahbagh since 26 December, demanding justice for Hadi’s killing. On 29 December, the platform announced an online campaign titled “Saluting Our Cultural Hero.” Following that, they again staged a sit-in at Shahbagh today.
Visiting the Shahbagh on Friday, Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists were seen chanting slogans, demanding justice for Hadi.
Explaining the motive behind the killing of Osman Hadi, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Osman Hadi had started a movement to protect Bangladesh’s independence and establish justice. As a result, many believed that if Hadi was not killed immediately, they would not be able to come to power later. Bodies could not be dumped at the border. Subservience to Delhi could not continue. Everything was linked together, and then Hadi was killed.”
Alleging that the government is reluctant to arrest the killers, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Twenty-one days have passed since Hadi was shot. So far, the government has not been able to arrest even the 21 people involved in this murder. They have arrested 11 people. They have arrested the fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers of the killers. But they have not been able to arrest a single person actually involved in the murder. We do not see any goodwill regarding making arrests.”
He further said that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner held a press conference claiming that two people involved in the killing of Osman Hadi had been arrested by the Meghalaya police. But the Meghalaya police say they have not arrested anyone.
This means the public is being misled in various ways by interpreting the killing of Osman Hadi differently, he added.
Announcing the movement to topple the government, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Our position is very clear. The government asked for time until 7 January, but we had given 30 working days. There are still 22 days left. We are proceeding according to those working days. If the government fails to complete the trial of this murder within the next 30 working days, then after those 30 working days we will launch a movement to topple the government.”
He demanded that by 7 January, not only those who carried out the killing, but everyone behind it be identified and a charge sheet be submitted.
Abdullah Al Jaber also said that tomorrow they will approach all political parties seeking justice for the killing of Hadi.
“We will go to those who are pro-Bangladesh. We will not go to those who are subservient to India. We will go to every pro-Bangladesh cultural organisation and seek their cooperation. If they cooperate, Alhamdulillah; if not, we will remain on the streets,” he added.