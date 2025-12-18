Sharif Osman Hadi passes away

Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, has passed away while undergoing treatment in Singapore General Hospital (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un).

A Foreign Ministry official involved in Osman Hadi’s medical care in Singapore confirmed the news to Prothom Alo at 10:00pm on Thursday.

The Inqilab Moncho’s Facebook page has also announced Osman Hadi’s death.

Yesterday, the Chief Adviser’s press wing reported that the condition of the gunshot-wounded Sharif Osman Hadi was extremely critical.

Since that announcement, concern over Osman Hadi’s health had been growing, with many expressing their worries on social media.