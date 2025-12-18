Inqilab Moncho convener
Sharif Osman Hadi passes away
Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, has passed away while undergoing treatment in Singapore General Hospital (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un).
A Foreign Ministry official involved in Osman Hadi’s medical care in Singapore confirmed the news to Prothom Alo at 10:00pm on Thursday.
The Inqilab Moncho’s Facebook page has also announced Osman Hadi’s death.
Yesterday, the Chief Adviser’s press wing reported that the condition of the gunshot-wounded Sharif Osman Hadi was extremely critical.
Since that announcement, concern over Osman Hadi’s health had been growing, with many expressing their worries on social media.
Hadi, who was shot in the head on Friday, was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Evercare Hospital.
On Monday afternoon, Osman Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment. Accompanying him were his brother and Bangladeshi doctors and nurses.
Law enforcement authorities have identified Faisal Karim Masud as the person who fired at Osman Hadi. Police and RAB have information that his accomplice, Alamgir Sheikh, was the motorcycle driver.
According to several investigation sources, both of them fled illegally to India across the border.
So far, police and RAB have arrested 14 people in connection with the attack on Osman Hadi. Among them are Faisal’s father, Md Humayun Kabir, 70, and mother, Mst. Hasi Begum, 60, his wife Saheda Parvin Samia, and brother-in-law Wahid Ahmed Sipu.
Apart from Faisal’s parents, the others include Md Nuruzzaman Nomani alias Ujjal, Md Kabir, Abdul Hannan, Md Hiron, Md Razzak, Faisal’s girlfriend Maria Akter, and Simiron Diu and Sanjay Chisim, who are known as human traffickers at the Haluaghat border.