Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech expedite journey of development: PM Hasina

She said the historic 7 March speech was recognised by UNESCO as a “World Heritage Document” on 30 October, 2017.

Not only that, she said, UNESCO thinks that Bangabandhu had declared the independence of Bangladesh indirectly through this speech.

The prime minister said the worldwide recognition of the historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation is a rare honour and pride for the Bangalee nation.

“Today is an unforgettable day in the life of the Bangalee nation. On this day in 1971, the undisputed leader of the Bangalee nation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, delivered an 18-minute fiery speech standing on the historic Racecourse Maidan, now known as Shaheed Suhrawardy Udyan,” Sheikh Hasina said.

Terming Bangabandhu and Bangladesh synonymous, the prime minister said the Father of the Nation fought against the Pakistanis for long 24 years, while tolerated imprisonment and oppression and led all the movements for realising the just rights of the people of East Bengal and establishing an independent state on the world map.