714 women return as corpses

Shakila Khatun of Jhenaidah died after one and a half years of living in Saudi Arabia. She was around 20 years old. Her corpse arrived in the country last year, and ‘natural death’ was mentioned in the documents.

Shakila’s uncle Momin Mia told Prothom Alo, “It was said from Saudi Arabia that Shakila has suffered a natural death. There was no investigation after the body was brought back home. So, we have been forced to accept that.”

He however said that after going to Saudi, Shakila talked about being tortured, on the phone at different occasions.

According to non-government organisation BRAC’s statistics, based on data collected from the government, 714 Bangladeshi women workers have returned as corps from various Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, in the past seven years.

What’s unusual is that natural death, brain hemorrhage and suicide have been shown as the cause of death in majority of the cases.