US to send six-member pre-election assessment delegation in October

International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), with the funding of the United States government, will send an independent and impartial Pre-Election Assessment Mission (PEAM) in Bangladesh.

A six-member delegation and their support staff will visit Bangladesh from 7 to 13 October, said the US embassy press attaché and spokesperson Bryan Schiller during an event at the American Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.

The event was held to welcome the new mission director of the Bangladesh US Agency for International Development (USAID) Reed Aeschliman.