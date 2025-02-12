2 advisers call to remain careful about random bails

Two advisers of the interim government have instructed the police and lawyers to take necessary steps to ensure that no individual trying to destabilise the country, as well as no terrorist can secure bail easily.

The advisers also directed them to ensure that the persons eligible for bail can get it easily.

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser professor Asif Nazrul made these remarks while addressing the workshop organised by the home ministry in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.

Judges, public prosecutors, police and administration officials participated in the event.