2 advisers call to remain careful about random bails
Two advisers of the interim government have instructed the police and lawyers to take necessary steps to ensure that no individual trying to destabilise the country, as well as no terrorist can secure bail easily.
The advisers also directed them to ensure that the persons eligible for bail can get it easily.
Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser professor Asif Nazrul made these remarks while addressing the workshop organised by the home ministry in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.
Judges, public prosecutors, police and administration officials participated in the event.
Addressing the event, Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, “I will ask the lawyers to appear at the courts on every fixed date of the cases. Keep yourself updated in terms of data communicating with the prosecuting agency all the time, as well as stay on maximum alert so that terrorists by no means secure bail.”
Law Asif Nazrul said the fallen fascists are spending millions of taka to destabilise the country so bail must not be granted to anyone randomly. At the same time, those who are eligible for bail must not be deprived of it.
He asked to be careful while granting bail to someone so that anyone coming out of jail on bail cannot destabilise the country.
The remarks of two advisers came at a time when several top terrorists walked out of jail on bail recently and allegedly got involved in crimes, as well as talks also made rounds in social media on securing bail by several Awami League leaders.
Referring to the on-going “Operation Devil Hunt”, the home adviser said one of the main goals of this government is to ensure security to people’s lives and properties, as well as bring the fascism, their collaborators, miscreants, anarchists and terrorists to book and ensure exemplary punishment to them.
Fascism has been toppled, but their collaborators continue to hatch various conspiracies against the government at home and abroad, he warned.
The “Operation Devil Hunt” began on 8 February and the entire operation will be coordinated through the joint operation centre set up at the police headquarters under the home ministry, he stated.
Stating that the government posted eight judicial magistrates to conduct summary trials in Dhaka city, the home adviser said, “I want to see no criminals on streets, markets and grounds. I want to bring every criminal to book and ensure punishment to them.”
Law adviser Asif Nazrul said trial of every killings occurred during the 15 year-rule of the ousted Awami League government will take place, or else there is no meaning to hold the post of an adviser.
If law enforcement agencies act properly, mobocracy will decrease, but everyone must be responsible, he added.
Housing and Public Works adviser Adilur Rhaman Khan said there should be no more enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings.
Speaking about bringing perpetrators to trial, he said policing is also possible by protecting human rights.