Inqilab Moncho activists, police clash again
Clashes again broke out between police and leaders and activists of Inquilab Moncho in the Shahbagh area of the capital on Friday night. Police also fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to bring the situation under control.
The second round of clashes began at around 7:35 pm today, Friday.
Earlier in the evening, Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists staged a sit-in and protest at Shahbagh intersection. Later, at around 7:30 pm, a group of police was heading towards the InterContinental Hotel intersection from beside BIRDEM Hospital. Protesters chanted slogans of “Fake, Fake” at the police. Subsequently, a section of the protesters chased the police.
Other police personnel arrived from the InterContinental side and fired sound grenades and tear gas. At that time, protesters also hurled bricks and stones at police. At one stage, they dispersed and took positions on roads leading from Shahbagh towards Dhaka University, Matsya Bhaban, and Katabon.
After that, clashes continued intermittently. At around 8:45 pm, when police left Shahbagh, Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists again took positions there.
Earlier, at around 4:30 pm, clashes occurred between police and Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists on the road in front of Hotel InterContinental.
In that incident, several people were injured, including Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber and the platform’s Dhaka University spokesperson and DUCSU leader Fatima Tasnim Zuma.
More than 50 injured people were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the clashes, said the hospital’s director, Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman.
Speaking to journalists, he said, “No gunshot victims were found among the injured. Those who were injured are being treated at the emergency department. Many have left after receiving treatment. The injured persons have wounds on different parts of their bodies. Most of the injuries are cuts and bruises.”