JS passes Universal Pension Management Bill, 2023

The Universal Pension Management Bill, 2023 was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Tuesday aiming to include citizens aged between 18 and 50 in a pension scheme.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Opposition lawmakers Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-8, Mujibul Huque of Kishorganj-4, Rawshan Ara Mannan of women seat-47, Shamim Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1, Pir Fazlur Rahman of Sunamganj-4, Kazi Firoz Rashid of Dhaka-6, Gano Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan of Sylhet-1 and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu of Bogura-7 opposed the bill and asked for seeking further public review on the bill.

The proposed law had not discussed how many amount of money will be contributed by the government to the depositor, said the opposition lawmakers.