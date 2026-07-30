Many progresses made: Trump's special envoy after meeting foreign minister
In Dhaka, US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor has met with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.
Officials concerned have indicated that discussions were held on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh.
Sergio Gor arrived in Dhaka today, Thursday afternoon for a three-day visit.
In the evening, he met with the Foreign Minister at the state guest house Padma.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that after 6pm, the Foreign Minister and the US special envoy sat down for a meeting with their representatives.
Later, Sergio Gor had a private conversation with Khalilur Rahman for about 20 minutes.
American billionaire Sergio Gor is serving as the US ambassador to India.
Along with this, Trump appointed him as the special envoy for South and Central Asia. This is his first visit to Bangladesh after taking on the role of US ambassador in New Delhi last January.
After the meeting with the Foreign Minister, Sergio Gor wrote in a post on social media platform X, ''I am pleased to have met with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on my first visit to Bangladesh and discuss working together to strengthen US -Bangladesh bilateral relations. Many positive progresses have occurred.''
Since the BNP government assumed office last February, Sergio Gor has become the third senior US official to visit Dhaka from Washington. Earlier in March, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Paul Kapur and in May, Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch visited Bangladesh.
After Sergio Gor's arrival in Dhaka in the afternoon, US Ambassador Brent T Christensen expressed his happiness in a post on the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, saying, ''I am delighted to welcome my friend, US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, to Bangladesh. His visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership, regional security, and economic cooperation between the US and Bangladesh.''
According to diplomatic sources, during Sergio Gor's ongoing visit, discussions on Bangladesh's current foreign policy priorities, regional strategic positioning, and the future of Dhaka-Washington relations will be highlighted.
Especially in the context of increased international interest following the Prime Minister's visit to China in June, the Foreign Minister's visit to Moscow in the same month, and the Turkish Foreign Minister's visit to Dhaka, Washington's evaluation may be reflected in this visit. If necessary, he may convey messages from President Donald Trump's administration to Bangladesh's leadership.
Diplomatic sources have indicated that tomorrow, Friday, US Envoy Sergio Gor will visit Cox's Bazar to inspect the situation of Rohingya refugees on the ground. On the last day of the visit, Saturday, he will meet with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.