Video of cow beating in India falsely circulated as attack on ISKCON farm in Bangladesh

A video showing three to four individuals brutally attacking a bull has been widely circulated on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook in India, with claims that it depicts Muslims attacking a cow at an ISKCON farm in Bangladesh.

An investigation by Rumor Scanner has confirmed that the claim of an attack on an ISKCON cow farm in Bangladesh is entirely false. The video, based on which the claim has been circulated on social media, is actually from Jalandhar, Punjab, India.

Rumor Scanner published the report on its website on Sunday.

The Rumor Scanner added some samples of X and Facebook posts where claims were made that the incident took place in Bangladesh.

A reverse image search on a keyframe from the viral video led Rumor Scanner to an Instagram post on 14 November 2024, by a user named ‘Vinay Kapoor3930’. According to the post’s caption, the video was filmed at Jamsher Dairy in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. The Hindi post reads, in google English translation: “In Jalandhar’s Jamsher Dairy, some people were beating a cow (bull) very brutally; as soon as we got the video, we reached the spot and complained about it to the police administration so that strict action could be taken against such culprits.”