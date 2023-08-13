'Climate Promise - From Pledge to Impact' project launched

In a significant stride towards enhancing climate action and global efforts to combat climate change, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched 'Climate Promise - From Pledge to Impact' project at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday, reports BSS.

The project is supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, a UNDP press release said.

The project was launched at a workshop. The primary objective of the workshop was to introduce key stakeholders to the Climate Promise project and garner their valuable insights and inputs.