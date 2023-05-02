US says election an internal affairs of Bangladesh

The US does not want to comment on Bangladesh’s forthcoming national election, noting that it is an internal domestic election.

"I don’t have anything else to get into that beyond as it’s an internal, domestic election," said deputy principal spokesperson Vedant Patel.

He came up with the remarks when a journalist wanted to know how the US would navigate a situation where, in Bangladesh, another party refuses to participate in a national election and may later claim to be an unfair and unjust election.