Grameen Kalyan to pay Tk 1.19 billion in income tax
The High Court today scrapped seven income tax references filed by Grameen Kalyan, a nonprofit social business company founded by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, upholding NBR's claim to Tk 1.19 billion in income tax from the company.
A High Court division bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir handed down the verdict today.
Dr Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Kalyan. The state said Grameen Kalyan will have to pay Tk 1.19 billion in income tax due to the court order.
Earlier, Grameen Kalyan filed four income tax references in 2015, one in 2016 and two in 2018. Sardar Jinnat Ali, Md Umbar Ali and Delowar Hossain represented Grameen Kalyan while attorney general AM Amin Uddin and assistant attorney general Tahmina Poly represented the state.
Tahmina Poly told Prothom Alo that after the order of income tax appellate tribunal, NBR’s claim to Grameen Kalyan was over Tk 5.5 billion for six tax years. Grameen Kalyan has paid over Tk 4.36 billion in different times.
“Because of this judgment, Grameen Kalyan now has to pay Taka 119 crore (1.19 billion) to NBR as income tax," said assistant attorney general Tahmina Poly.
Jinnat Ali told Prothom Alo that a decision about whether to appeal the High Court would be taken after discussion with Grameen Kalyan.