Grameen Kalyan to pay Tk 1.19 billion in income tax

The High Court today scrapped seven income tax references filed by Grameen Kalyan, a nonprofit social business company founded by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, upholding NBR's claim to Tk 1.19 billion in income tax from the company.

A High Court division bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir handed down the verdict today.

Dr Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Kalyan. The state said Grameen Kalyan will have to pay Tk 1.19 billion in income tax due to the court order.