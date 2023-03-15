Over 900,000 Dhaka buildings at risk of collapse

RAJUK conducted the survey as part of the Urban Resilience Project. World Bank funded the Tk 5.36 billion project and gave necessary technical support for the survey conducted at 1528 sq km area of Dhaka city.

The survey report would be presented at a meeting the housing and public works ministry organised at the secretariat on Wednesday. State minister for the housing and public works ministry, Sharif Ahmed, and secretaries to several ministries and disaster experts would also attend the programme.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, project director Abdul Latif Helali said, “For the first time such a large scale survey has been conducted in the country keeping the appalling aftermath of earthquake in mind. The survey was conducted for four years – from 2018 to 2022.”

RAJUK officials said Bangladesh is at risk of earthquake due to its geographical location. Two fault lines are there below Bangladesh. One is Madhupur fault line, which is closer to Dhaka, and another is Dauki fault line in Sylhet.