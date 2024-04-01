RMG workers block Gazipur road demanding arrears, Eid bonus
RMG workers demonstrated at the Jorun area of Konabari in Gazipur city demanding arrears, Eid bonus and money for annual earned leave on Monday morning.
The workers of Keya Knit Composite Limited started a demonstration by blocking Konabari-Kashimpur regional road at around 6:00am.
Spinning factory named Keya Knit Composite Limited is located in the Jorun area of the city.
Factory workers and police sources said although the factory authorities made a commitment, they have not cleared arrears of February, earned leave money and Eid bonus.
There are about eight thousand workers in the factory.
As the workers demanded salary and bonus on Sunday, the authorities make dilly-dally.
The workers started a demonstration in the factory demanding salary and bonus on Monday morning.
At one stage, they took position at Konabari-Kashimpur regional highway in front of the factory.
Being informed, the industrial police and thana-police arrived at the spot. The police were trying to convince and remove the workers from the road. The workers were demonstrating at 9:45am.
Saiful Islam, a worker, said the Eid will be celebrated after a few days. They have not yet got salary and bonus. "How will we celebrate Eid with our children?"
He demanded payment by today.
Sumon Mia, an administration officer at the factory, said, "The workers will get salary of February and bonus. An announcement has been made that they will be paid."
Gazipur industrial police of Kashimpur zone's additional police super Dipak Chandra Majumder said the factory owner has been asked to pay the workers at any cost.