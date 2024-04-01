RMG workers block Gazipur road demanding arrears, Eid bonus

RMG workers demonstrated at the Jorun area of Konabari in Gazipur city demanding arrears, Eid bonus and money for annual earned leave on Monday morning.

The workers of Keya Knit Composite Limited started a demonstration by blocking Konabari-Kashimpur regional road at around 6:00am.

Spinning factory named Keya Knit Composite Limited is located in the Jorun area of the city.

Factory workers and police sources said although the factory authorities made a commitment, they have not cleared arrears of February, earned leave money and Eid bonus.

There are about eight thousand workers in the factory.

As the workers demanded salary and bonus on Sunday, the authorities make dilly-dally.