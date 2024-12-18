Landmark judgment on guardianship rights for people with intellectual disabilities

The senior district judge court, Dhaka had held that the maternal aunt should be the guardian, in the interests of the welfare of the person concerned.

Following a petition by the father, the HC had issued a rule upon the maternal Aunt to show cause as to why guardianship and custody of the person concerned should not be granted to the Father under the 2018 Act.

Upon hearing, the HC bench of justice AKM Zahid Sarwar discharged the rule issued earlier. In discharging the rule the court held that mental illness is distinct from intellectual disability or “mental retardation”, and the Mental Health Act does not apply with respect to determining the guardianship of a person with intellectual disabilities/ mental retardation, says a media release.