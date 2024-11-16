How govt will manage sky-high reform expectations 

There is intense debate within the Yunus administration as to the most appropriate venue for seeking justice. One source close to the government said most advisers want a degree of international involvement and recognise that the ICT, in its current form at least, has little legitimacy. “They know this is a kangaroo court. If you use it to target Hasina some people will be happy, but it could damage the country’s international image”, the source said.

Likewise, it may be difficult to avert the perception that prosecution of high-level crimes is free of partisan political influence. This risk appears to have risen following the appointment of prosecutors linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, many of whose former leaders were executed after trials at the ICT. “It’s really important to make sure people don’t see it as just tit-for-tat”, agreed a legal expert. “Some international involvement could be important, like having a foreign judge”.

In the meantime, a messy legal process is playing out through local police stations and courts. Under Bangladeshi law, police have an obligation to accept criminal complaints from members of the public, and there are few limits on who can be named in these complaints. For serious offences, police can arrest the accused without a warrant – a power that has been widely misused in the past, particularly to target the political opposition.

Hundreds of people connected to Hasina’s administration, including ministers and parliamentarians, have already been arrested on alleged links to the July-August violence, despite often not being present when the alleged incidents occurred. Judges hearing the cases have remanded most of them to custody. As of late September, more than 200 cases of murder and attempted murder had been filed against Hasina alone; many senior officials from her administration are facing similar charges.

The process is open to abuse, and allegations have surfaced that it is being used to settle political scores well beyond the elite. Some complaints list hundreds of defendants, many of them unidentified. In one case, a lawyer who had criticised the interim government on Facebook was named in a murder complaint filed with police, despite the complainant apparently having no idea who he is; the complaint was reportedly prepared with the help of lawyers from the BNP and Jamaat. “Lots of people named in these cases have no connection to the incident”, said a legal expert involved in the process. “It’s causing fear and anxiety. ... People think they are going to be arrested any minute”. While these cases are widely seen as flawed, the interim government has no power to block them without first abrogating legal rights and practices that were established during the colonial period and have become ingrained.