Some 12 people died of dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, taking the death toll to 790 this year. With the new deaths, the number of people who died in the mosquito-borne disease in September is 197.

Besides, 2,129 more people – 843 in Dhaka and 1,286 in districts – have been hospitalised with dengue fever during the period, according to the health directorate (DGHS).