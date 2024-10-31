Dhaka highlights youth’s role in democratic reforms

Highlighting the role of Bangladesh’s youth in fostering recent democratic reforms in Bangladesh, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has called upon Commonwealth leaders to engage 1.5 billion youth across the member states for a sustainable future.

He made the call at the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM-2024), held in Apia, Samoa, from 21-26 October, a foreign ministry’s press release said Thursday.

Touhid, who led the Bangladesh delegation on behalf of Chief Advisor professor Mohammad Yunus, also called on commonwealth leaders to work together on climate change and the Rohingya crisis.