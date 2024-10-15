Bangladesh Army undergoes major reshuffle
The Bangladesh Army witnessed a major leadership reshuffle on Monday.
Two major generals were promoted to lieutenant general, including Faizur Rahman, the director general of Defense Intelligence (DGFI). Rahman has now taken on the role of Quartermaster General (QMG) at Army Headquarters.
The 24 Infantry Division (Chattogram Cantonment) GOC, Major General Md Mainur Rahman, has been promoted to lieutenant general and appointed as the GOC of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC).
In addition, Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam has taken over as the new Director General of DGFI, succeeding the GOC and area commander of the 33 Infantry Division.
Promotions to major general have been awarded to Brig Gen Sayed Sabbir Ahmed, Brig Gen Md Sajedur Rahman, Brig Gen Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq, and Brig Gen Mohammad Moazzem Hossain.
Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam, currently the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), has been posted to the 10th Infantry Division as GOC.
Furthermore, Major General Chowdhury Mohammad Azizul Haque Hazary, GOC of the 17th Infantry Division, has been made the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC).