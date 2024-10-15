Bangladesh Army undergoes major reshuffle

The Bangladesh Army witnessed a major leadership reshuffle on Monday.

Two major generals were promoted to lieutenant general, including Faizur Rahman, the director general of Defense Intelligence (DGFI). Rahman has now taken on the role of Quartermaster General (QMG) at Army Headquarters.

The 24 Infantry Division (Chattogram Cantonment) GOC, Major General Md Mainur Rahman, has been promoted to lieutenant general and appointed as the GOC of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC).