Major reshuffle in Bangladesh Army

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate also said Lt Gen Saiful Alam has been stationed at the foreign ministry, while Lt Gen Mujibur Rahman has been appointed as GOC at Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lt Gen Ahammad Tabrej Shams Chowdhury as quarter master general, Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim as chief of general staff, Lt Gen Mohammad Shahinul Haque as commandant of NDC, and Maj Gen ASM Ridwanur Rahman as director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

The release was issued in the afternoon on Tuesday.