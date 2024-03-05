Arifur Rahman sent to jail in 25b taka money laundering case

Rejecting the appeal for bail, the Dhaka court has sent Faridpur’s Arifur Rahman alias Dolon to jail on charges of laundering Tk 25 billion (Tk 2,500 crore). The order was passed today, Tuesday, after a hearing at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain.

Additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, saying that Arifur Rahman had recently appealed to the High Court for bail. The court refused him bail and instructed him to surrender at the lower court within six days. He did not surrender within the stipulated time. Today the hearing was scheduled for the supplementary charge sheet to be submitted in court. Arifur turned up in court and sought bail. At the end of the hearing, the court rejected the bail petition and ordered that he be sent to jail. The next date of hearing of the supplementary charge sheet was fixed for 22 April.