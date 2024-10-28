Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax return online

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today inspired the countrymen to submit e-return and pay income tax online.

"Dear countrymen...I would say two words (sentences) on income tax. The tax you pay is the main driver of the country's economy but one has to face various hassles to pay the tax to the government," he said in a video message released from his press wing.

From now on, the chief adviser said there is no need to stand in long queues at the banks to pay income tax or go to tax offices to submit income tax return.

"Submit income tax return staying at your home by paying the income tax. This measure has been taken. Submitting e-return of income tax for all government officials of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur cities, and officials and employees of all scheduled banks, mobile phone operators and many multinational companies has been made mandatory now," he said.