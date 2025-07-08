European Union provides EUR 23.5m to support social protection in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) has disbursed EUR 23.5 million to the Government of Bangladesh to support improved social protection, reports a press release.

This grant financing recognises progress and encourages further efforts to implement the National Social Security Strategy, notably for Bangladesh’s most vulnerable citizens, despite facing a series of challenges, including high inflation and job losses in the garment sector.

The EU is Bangladesh’s long-term partner for improved social protection, a priority issue for the country’s inclusive economic development. Since 2019, the EU has provided EUR 285 million in grants for social protection, including EUR 20 million from Germany. Another EUR 15 million is being provided to help implement reforms through technical assistance.